Once the curtain has fallen on “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” Saturday in Buena Vista, the party isn’t over.
The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., will host Leadville’s GrooveSpeak beginning at 10 p.m., following “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” at the Ivy Ballroom.
Founded by Carey Nall and Brian Woodward, Groovespeak came to the Rocky Mountains by way of the Southeast in 2003.
The funk group’s history stretches back to the early ’90s, when the group’s first album featured Derek Trucks on its title track.
Tickets are $5 for ticket holders of any of the three “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” performances.
