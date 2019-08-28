The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Salida Walking Tours are pairing for a fundraising walking tour Monday, with 100 percent of proceeds going to GARNA.
The 75-minute fundraising tour starts at 10 a.m. and explores downtown Salida, Colorado’s largest National Historic District, according to a press release. Attendees will see hidden details in local architecture and hear stories of Salida’s past.
The cost is $20 per person, and space is limited.
To register, visit SalidaWalkingTours.com/book-online and schedule the Fundraising Tour.
On the same day, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday fundraiser will benefit GARNA. Moonlight will donate 10 percent of its sales for the entire day to the nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.