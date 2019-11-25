“Understanding Privacy and Security on the Internet” is the topic of the Central Colorado Humanists’ Science Sunday program at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Tom Roebuck, a veteran technology manager, will present the program, starting with an overview of the origin of the internet, how it works and cryptography, the foundation of internet privacy and security, according to a press release.
Roebuck will describe how to ensure personal communications are secure, including email, web browsers and social media, and explore what an internet service provider may know about its customers and what can be done with that data.
Roebuck founded IoT Strategies, a company which helps appliance manufacturers securely connect their products to the internet. He earlier was chief technology officer of Honeywell’s Connected Home business, responsible for new product development. He led 1,200 engineers in 25 countries.
He retired to Salida with his wife, Kelly, in 2016.
Roebuck said the objective of the talk is to provide enough information about the internet to enable attendees to make the correct decisions on privacy and security.
A discussion and light refreshments will follow the talk.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the talk will start at 10 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
