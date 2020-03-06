Leadville’s annual skijoring competition will return to Harrison Avenue Saturday and Sunday for the 72nd year.
The annual competition was started in Lake County in 1949 by Tom Schroeder and Jim “Mugs” Ossman, who had seen a similar event in Steamboat Springs.
They went to Ossman’s ranch, where Schroeder almost died in an attempt to ski behind Ossman’s horse and concluded that this would be fun.
On both days, the event is expected to start at high noon, with Calcutta wagering starting at 9:30 a.m. at the announcer stand.
The course consists of three jumps and two sets of rings that a skier attempts to catch with a baton as he flies by. The gates are at the beginning and end of the course and on top of each jump.
The skier, horse and rider team with the fastest time through the course wins.
However, there are time penalties for missing a gate or jump (five seconds), missing a ring (two seconds) and for a dropped baton (two seconds). At the end of the course, the skier must be on his feet, in control and holding the rope. Otherwise, he is disqualified.
Before the competition starts each day, a Calcutta allows spectators to bid on who will win.
Each team of skier, rider and horse is sold to the highest bidder, and the money goes into the kitty for the spectator buying the winning team. The more who buy into the Calcutta, the more the lucky winning spectator will have in his pocket going home.
The competition begins with the legends division consisting of old timers with some experience and using the lower jumps.
Next is the sport division. New skijoring hopefuls enter this class, including some trying skijoring for the first time.
The open class is the most competitive, and skiers use the higher jumps.
A kids’ event using snowmobiles to pull the skiers will take place Saturday following the other skijoring events.
Registration takes place at the Elks Lodge on West Fifth Street from 6 to 8 p.m. on today and Saturday.
For information, visit leadvilleskijoring.us or check out the Leadville Ski Joring Facebook page.
Skijoring operates in conjunction with the Crystal Carnival with a number of events this weekend, including a winter bike race and a paintball triathlon.
