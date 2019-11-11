Salida Regional Library regularly features the work of local artists, and work by Salida Middle School students is on display during November.
Several different projects assigned by SMS art teacher Alison Manthey are represented by the pieces.
Fifth-graders represented their interpretation of cave art in chalk pastel.
Seventh- and eighth-grade Enrichment classes created drawings of landscapes after walking to the Vandaveer Ranch property by the creek.
Seventh-graders used oil pastel and puff paint to create edges and color value fade-line landscapes.
Eighth-graders used the same technique with different media, watercolors and black markers.
They used viewfinders to create an interesting composition, then those drawings were enlarged to tag board or watercolor paper.
The seventh-grade classes have been studying the seven elements of art: balance, contrast, emphasis, movement, pattern, rhythm, and unity or variety.
Students used each element to prompt their own designs.
The artwork will be displayed at the library throughout the month.
