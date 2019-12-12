Local residents who would like to experience another culture’s holiday traditions can take a short trip to Fort Garland Friday to see Las Posadas.
The Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, 29477 Colo. 159, will host a posada at 3 p.m. Friday and again at 7 p.m.
Las Posadas are traditional days of observance celebrated throughout Latin America and the United States to commemorate the difficult journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem, a History Colorado press release stated.
Traditional activities include processions and the lighting of luminarias. Guests are encouraged to take their own decorated luminaria bags to add to the display on the fort’s parade grounds.
In addition to these traditional activities, the celebration at Fort Garland will include food, activities for children, an ugly sweater contest, booths from local craft vendors and a visit from St. Nicholas.
Posadas are a time of gathering for friends and families, and in that spirit the museum invites everyone to attend and enjoy an evening of holiday entertainment, food and fun.
Admission is $2 per adult. Children’s admission is $1, or free with a decorated luminaria bag.
Fort Garland was built in 1858, 10 years after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, during American expansion into the West. Today, visitors can explore life in a 19th century military fort by walking the parade grounds and touring five of the original adobe buildings. Fort Garland is a museum of History Colorado.
The fort is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit FortGarlandMuseum.org or call 719-379-3512 for more information.
