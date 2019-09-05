Riverside Park will by filled with fiber art, artists and raw materials during the eighth annual Salida Fiber Arts Festival from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park.
The event brings together fiber artists, crafters and vendors to share their wares and demonstrate techniques.
All aspects of textile making will be represented with fiber-related activities, demonstrations, make-and-take activities, a silent auction featuring a variety of goods and services donated by local vendors and businesses, and a beer garden.
Salida Fiber Festival came about after a group of friends attended the Taos Wool Festival in Taos, New Mexico, and thought the idea would work well in Salida, where several places raise alpacas, llamas, sheep and paco-vicuñas and there are many fiber enthusiasts.
This year’s Salida Fiber Festival features 60 vendors with products and raw materials related to fiber art, including local vendors/sponsors Jefferson Farms Natural Fibers of Salida, which has the largest herd of paco-vicuñas in the country, and Serendipity Yarn and Gifts of Buena Vista.
The weekend gets underway Friday evening at the festival’s fourth annual Fiber Art Exhibition opening and reception from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The art exhibition, which will remain on display throughout the month, features fiber art forms including spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing, felting, sewing, beading, and repurposing.
Attendees will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Following the opening, at 7 p.m. Salida SteamPlant will host a free screening of the documentary film “Interlacements: Threads and Lives.”
On Saturday and Sunday vendors and demonstrations will be set up in Riverside Park.
Festivalgoers should be on the lookout for pop-up fashion shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, when models will walk through the festival grounds showing wearable art from one of the festival’s vendors.
Food from Whitewater Wraps and libations from Soulcraft Brewing, Vino Salida and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery will be available for purchase.
For more information visit salidafiberfestival.com.
