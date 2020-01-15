Roberta Smith is the first featured artist of 2020 at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Her work will be on display throughout January and February.
Smith has considered herself an artist for 40 years. A former resident of downtown Denver, she said she moved to Salida in 2000 to get away from the stress of urban life.
A press release stated that her work is inspired by “metaphorical explorations of the political and sociological dilemmas of contemporary life.” She said her artistic influences include the drawings of Leonardo da Vinci as well as ancient frescoes from Pompeii.
Her favorite medium to work in is drawing because it is the most personally expressive for her.
Smith said she tends to work in older styles because of their timelessness.
“Because I believe that the challenges of human existence remain essentially unchanged throughout the ages, I create pigmented plaster panels reminiscent of ancient frescoes and superimpose them with classically influenced drawings,” Smith said. “The rich, unpredictable and seemingly timeworn surfaces hint of a prior history.”
Because of her background as a book illustrator, Smith tried to make stories out of her paintings. She encourages visitors to look carefully to find their own interpretations and stories in the paintings.
Since receiving a bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute in New York City, Smith has worked as a jeweler, graphic designer, children’s book illustrator, muralist and mixed media artist.
Her work can be viewed at the library or robertasmithart.com.
Artists interested in having their artwork featured in the library can contact Fay Golson at efayg@icloud.com.
