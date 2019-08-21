The Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache will host the inaugural Some Folk Fest with three evenings of music during Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
Starting at 7 p.m. each night, the festival will feature Joe Sampson, Turkey Buzzards, Blue Book, Ralph White, Chela Lujan and Jess Parsons, according to a press release.
Tickets will cost $15 per evening or $30 for all three nights.
White, a founding member of bluegrass/punk band Bad Livers, will kick off Some Folk Fest on Aug. 30. His solo music reveals his passion for old folk, proto-blues and country music. A multi-instrumentalist, White layers banjo, kalimba, button accordion and fiddle with his vocals.
Denver songwriter Sampson will headline Aug. 30. He is described as “the champion of the musical understatement, each song exuding a gently mesmerizing beauty.” His music evokes the acoustic tones of Nick Drake or Leonard Cohen, ornamented with often darkly humorous lyrics intoned in a soft baritone.
Lujan, one of the founding members of the Haunted Windchimes, will open the evening Aug. 31. Originally from Arizona but now living in Colorado, Lujan calls herself a devoted disciple of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Adam Hook of Soaked in Sound said of her music, “Her hypnotic voice has a siren song effect on the listener, luring them closer into the depths of echoed beauty.”
Turkey Buzzards, from the central coast of California, will headline the festival Saturday evening. The duo consists of Dylan Nicholson (vocals and guitar) and Eric Patterson (upright bass, vocals and guitar), and their songs tell “simplistic stories that unravel through gritty vocals and thoughtful harmonies.”
Parsons opens on Sept. 1. Her music is described as “equal parts heartbreak and splendor,” and her songs evoke the classic singer-songwriters of the ’70s with a touch of world weariness.
After her solo performance, Parsons will join songwriter Julie Davis to headline as the duo Bluebook, closing out the festival. Accompanied by upright bass, light percussion and keyboard, the pair is described as “enigmatic, otherworldly and thoroughly affecting.”
