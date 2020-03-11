The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will address composting and show how Elements Mountain Compost is recycling organic waste and creating high-quality soil products in their Thursday Lecture Series, with “All About Composting” on Thursday and a tour of Elements Mountain Compost on Sunday.
Elements will provide tips and tricks to start a home composting program, including bin design, ingredients, maintenance and more.
The lecture is from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The elements tour will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will last about a hour and a half.
Presenter Julie Mach, owner and operator of Elements, said her company is dedicated to reducing waste and creating high-quality compost.
Mach will discuss the art and science of composting: from backyard bins to commercial facilities. Participants will learn how organic recycling reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions and about local composting options for residents, businesses and events, plus tips for compost application in yards and gardens.
Tour participants will get a free sample bag of compost and a dollar off each bag of compost they purchase at the event.
Participants can attend both programs or just the lecture. Cost for both is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for nonmembers. Cost for just the lecture is $3 for GARNA members and $6 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required for the tour.
To register, visit garna.org or contact Hillary Fuller, GARNA community outreach coordinator, at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
