by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida SteamPlant and the Colorado Tourism Office are seeking applications until June 15 from local creatives to be featured in a new five-part video series to promote tourism along the Colorado Creative Corridor.
The series will link the five towns of Paonia, Carbondale, Crested Butte, Ridgway and Salida together through common themes of small-town culture and arts. The videos will promote each destination’s creative districts and activities. Featured aspects range from cultural events to outdoor recreation to dining.
Up to three creatives will be selected from each town and will be filmed while they are working and creating.
In August, organizers will schedule a preproduction call using a Zoom group video chat when they will share the filming timeline.
For more information and to apply, visit infusion5.com/corridor.
