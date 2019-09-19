Peggy Godfrey of the San Luis Valley and Art Goodtimes of San Miguel County will be the featured poets for Poetry Live at the Paquette at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
In addition to reading individually, the two will present an “Old West, New West” poetic duet, according to a press release.
Godfrey ranched in northern New Mexico before relocating to the San Luis Valley, raising cattle and sheep for 44 years before retiring in 2017.
She has served as artist-in-residence for the Colorado Council for the Arts, facilitated writing workshops and teaching-through-story retreats and published five collections of poems and stories.
Godfrey said she believes humor and laughter are preferable to walking too carefully through life, and reports that she received her first award when she won the women’s wood-chopping contest at the Crestone Music Festival several years ago.
Goodtimes has balanced poetry, politics, basket-making, mushrooms and potatoes for decades. He retired two years ago after serving five terms as Colorado’s only Green Party county commissioner.
He is a Rainbow Family elder, weekly newspaper columnist and poet-in-residence of the Telluride Mushroom Festival since 1981. He weaves nontraditional coil baskets and grows organic heirloom potatoes.
Goodtimes served as the inaugural Western Slope Poet Laureate in 2011-2013. His most recent books are “Dancing on Edge: the McRedeye Poems” and “Looking South to Lone Cone: the Cloud Acre Poems.”
The Local Poet Showcase will feature poet Laurie James. Originally from Montana, James said she has lived in Salida long before anyone knew how to find it on the map.
An open mike segment will feature a round robin format with sign-ups starting at 6:45 p.m.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted for use in production of poetry events by the Poetry Consorts, based in Poncha Springs.
For more information call the SteamPlant at 719-530-0933 or Barbara Ford at 719-539-2626.
