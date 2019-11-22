Walden Chamber Music Society will present its first concert of the season at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The performance will feature return performances by violinist Mark Rush, violist Matt Diekman, cellist Zack Reaves and pianist Jo Boatright.
Prior to the concert at 2 p.m., Boatright will give a 30-minute “informance,” during which she will explain and demonstrate the music to be performed.
The following program information was excerpted from Walden’s annotator, musicologist Dr. Laurie Schulman, in a press release:
The concert opens with Duo in G Major for Violin and Viola, K.423 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791). Mozart wrote this duo while in Salzburg. He had found out that his close friend Michael Haydn (younger brother of Franz Joseph) had fallen ill and could not fulfill his responsibilities to the archbishop for a set of six violin and viola duos. Haydn had completed four, but was too ill to continue.
Two days later, Mozart returned with two freshly composed duos. Musicologist H.C. Robbins Landon has singled out the popular tunes in the last movement of K.423 as an example of Mozart emulating Michael Haydn. Mozart’s own command of both string instruments and his preference for the viola when playing chamber music inform the graceful writing in this duo.
The first half of the program closes with Pampeana No. 2 for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 (1950) and Pampeana No. 1 for Violin and Piano, Op. 16 (1947) by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983). Broadly speaking, Ginastera’s music is dependent upon the piano and is characterized by rhythmic brilliance.
He composed three Pampeanas, all relatively early pieces. The title Pampeanas derives from the Argentinian pampa. Ginastera was fascinated with the folklore of the Argentinian gauchos.
The first Pampeana (1947) is a rhapsody for violin and piano; the second is a rhapsody for cello and piano. Both works have what Ginestera called a “subjective Argentinian character.” Rather than quoting literally from Argentinian folk themes, Ginastera evokes the atmosphere of the land.
For the second half of the program, Walden will present the Piano Quartet in B minor, Op. 3 by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (1809-1847). A child prodigy, the 15-year-old was already an experienced composer when he began work on his Op. 3 quartet in 1824. The B minor quartet is the finest of his three quartets.
Lovers of Mendelssohn will recognize many signature traits: fluid and virtuosic piano writing, a profligacy of melodies and an elegant balance between the four instruments. The finale is noteworthy for its contrapuntal passages and some touches of humor that do not compromise the power of the quartet.
The concert is underwritten by High Country Bank (Scott Erchul) and Our Town Medical (Dr. Eric Gibb).
Tickets cost $18 for adults and are available at waldenchambermusic.org, at the box office and at the door prior to the concert. Free students tickets are also available at the door.
For more information contact Dale Kettering at 719-398-1252 or visit waldenchambermusic.org.
