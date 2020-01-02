The Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild will meet Friday at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Coffee and social time will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m., a press release stated.
Guest artist Micaela Hertrich will present a program on the history of felting and show the various materials required for each type of felting along with examples of each method.
Hertrich has been felting for more than four years and uses wet, nuno and needle felting methods.
She has sold her works at various markets and fiber-related events and presently has work displayed at Eye Candy Gallery in Salida.
The public is welcome at the meeting.
