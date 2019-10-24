Manitou Springs group Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band will perform its “exciting, fun-loving style of bluegrass” at 5 p.m. Saturday at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
The event is free.
Formed in 2005, the high-energy band has played at venues across the Front Range and is a “local attraction in the Pikes Peak Region,” according to the group’s Facebook page.
Featuring Ryan Keene on guitar, A.J. Brisk on bass and Isaac Brisk on mandolin, the trio creates original songs and music.
“The Bridge,” the group’s latest album, is available to listen to at tenderfootbluegrass.com.
“Together Tenderfoot Bluegrass seamlessly blends the resonance of their instruments with their wonderful vocal harmonies to produce unique arrangements and fantastic sounds,” the Soulcraft website states.
