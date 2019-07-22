Depending on how one looks at Kathy Morrow’s art, they could see a butterfly, tigers, a butterfly with tiger faces on its wings or a design made out of beads.
She calls it “kinetic art.”
“You’re the kinesis,” she said. “You have to change your viewpoint to change the art.”
Morrow, who’s from Las Cruces, New Mexico, showed her work at the Salida Riverside Art and Music Festival for the second time over the weekend.
“I love this town,” she said. “I was telling all of my customers if they want to go to a show in Colorado, go to Salida. It’s just beautiful.”
Morrow won the festival’s Best of Show award, the only award given, giving her a free booth at the show next year and ensuring she’ll return. “That’s a great prize,” she said. The criteria for the award included overall craftsmanship, booth design and participation in the show.
Morrow was one of 62 artists who displayed their work at the festival, which took place Saturday and Sunday. Danna Tullis, director of the juried show, described the work shown as “fine arts and crafts.”
“It definitely has to be handcrafted,” she said. “That’s one of the criteria” to get into the show, she said, adding that 90-100 artists normally apply.
Painters, leather workers, photographers, fiber artists, jewelers and mixed media artists were all in Riverside Park for the event. Nine musical acts performed Americana and blues while visitors browsed.
“It’s great background music for relaxing in the park and enjoying art,” Tullis said. “It’s a good complement to the art.”
“I enjoy the music; it adds to the atmosphere,” said Lea Frye, a wildlife and landscape photographer from Nathrop who participated in the show for the first time this year. She said about 80 percent of her photos on display were taken within a two-hour radius of Salida. She also had pictures of grizzly bears that she shot in the Tetons. “I like to capture their personality; that’s my specialty,” she said.
To capture a lot of the images, some of which were published on metal prints, she said some of the keys were knowing the animals’ habitats, what time of the year they’re active, as well as working around dawn and dusk. “You have to get up early and stay late,” she said.
April Murphy of Houston, Texas, was also at the show with her colorful animal paintings. After doing shows in Breckenridge and Silverthorne before Salida, she said she was a little sad that it was time for her to return to Texas.
“It’s really nice to be here,” she said. “This is my first time in Colorado, but I’ll be here every summer from here on out.”
The response to her art, she said, has been great. “It’s nice to pop up in a new market to spread my wings a bit,” Murphy said. “It’s pretty cool.”
She described the Salida festival as more “low key” than ones she attended in Summit County, which she loved about it.
Beth Hubert came from Sherman, Texas, to test the waters at a smaller festival with her colorful and textured art that was abstract, but not so much that people can’t tell what the paintings are.
“It’s going great,” she said. “It’s a great venue and a nice park.” Hubert added that Salida was “lucky” to have all of the galleries and festivals and how creative-minded the town is. “Not everywhere is like that,” she said.
The show was the 11th annual one in Salida. Tullis, who used to be on the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau when she had a gallery in Salida, said it was one on the best shows yet.
“It went very, very well,” Tullis said. “The artists are very happy. There was a great turnout and the weather was good for the most part.”
She added that the beer and wine garden as well as the creative station for families to make art both reached capacity several times on Saturday.
For more information on the show and other events Tullis helps direct, and how to participate in them, visit ColoradoEventsAndFestivals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.