Coleman Smith, fiddle player and founder of Coletrain Music Academy in Buena Vista, has partnered with Seven Peaks Music Festival to offer activities for attendees’ kids during the three-day festival this weekend.
The Seven Peaks Kids Music Camp offered by Coletrain Music Academy will feature a tie-dye station, book nook, coloring corner and instrument show and tell, Smith said in a press release.
Drop-in activities for families will be available each day, from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Parents may also sign up their children for organized group lessons and kids’ jams for ages 12 and younger at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Anyone interested in signing up for the kids’ group lessons and jams can visit coletrainmusicacademy.com/sevenpeaks/.
