Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, a history professor at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, will share stories and photos of Monarch Mountain’s 80 years as a ski area at 7 p.m. Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Vandenbusche will cover Monarch’s history from its inception as a WPA project and owned by the city of Salida through its time of private ownership and expansions, including present-day ownership, a press release stated.
The free event, part of Monarch’s 80th-anniversary celebration, will include light refreshments and a free 80th-anniversary commemorative Elevation beer to the first 120 attendees ages 21 and older.
In addition to being a longtime professor, Vandenbusche has coached 12 national championship women’s and men’s cross-country teams at Western.
“Dr. Vandenbusche is a great storyteller and really engages the audience,” Dan Bender, Monarch marketing director, said. “This is much more than a lecture. I encourage everyone that enjoys skiing as well as history buffs to come to this presentation.”
For more information, call Monarch Mountain at 719-530-5000.
