Sandee Jaastad, Buena Vista, won the award for Excellence and Innovation in Weaving at the Intermountain Weavers’ Conference held July 26-28 at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Her winning piece was a jacket sewn from fabric she wove.
“I’m thrilled to have won the award given by Heddlecraft, an online weaving magazine, which understood the complexities of weaving and using three pattern weaves in the same garment,” Jaastad said.
She has been weaving for about 25 years and is a member and past president of Heart of the Rockies Fiber Arts Guild.
The weavers’ conference takes place every other year and features many weaving-related classes, a keynote speaker, exhibits of handwoven articles and a fashion show of handmade garments.
