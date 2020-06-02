by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Because theater performances have been suspended indefinitely, Calliope children’s theater’s usual summer program is going digital by making a video.
Youths ages 7-18 are invited to participate in the all-singing, all-dancing video. Four weeks of workshops will begin June 8. The first two weeks will be reserved for rehearsing with the next two reserved for filming at various locations throughout Salida.
Workshops will take place Monday through Thursday, with the younger group, 7-11, scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. and the older group, 12-18, scheduled from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Calliope will use a professional videographer to edit the final video for an August premiere.
Auditions will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Hi Steppin’ Studio, 547 Jones Ave. Performers can take their own material if they wish.
COVID-19 rules will apply so attendees should be prepared to wear a mask and physically distance themselves.
For more information or to make an audition appointment, call Jerri Lines at 719-207-3460.
