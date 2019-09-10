The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a fee-free day and a free concert Sunday.
The park and the Alamosa Live Music Association are presenting the free concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the park’s outdoor amphitheater. Mariachi San Luis and Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute band, will both perform.
Seating is limited, so spectators are encouraged to take lawn chairs and blankets to the event.
Sept. 15 of every year was chosen as the starting point for the celebration because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
From the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine, Florida, to the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail in California, the National Park Service is protecting the sites and capturing the stories of the early Spanish explorers and Spanish colonial settlements.
Many more contemporary stories are also being preserved and told so that all Americans can understand, appreciate and honor the contributions of Latinos in this country.
As America’s storyteller, park officials said, the National Park Service is “committed to identifying the brave heroes, diverse stories and historic places that form the proud heritage of our nation.”
Visit the park’s website at nps.gov/grsa for a full schedule of its special events and ranger programs.
