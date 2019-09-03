Artworks by Bailey Escapule will be displayed at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., until the end of October.
Escapule says his art doesn’t have any message, but, according to a press release, it speaks of the people he encounters in his travels.
Although he earned a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Arizona in 1979, he said he was always active in art. In 1992 he made a career change to become a full-time artist.
Escapule has taken oil painting workshops from Mark Daly and Dan Beck and sculpture workshops from several sculptors, including Bruno Luchessi and Sandy Scott.
He said what he enjoys most is figure painting, which includes vendors he has encountered in outdoor markets and other interesting people involved in their day-to-day activities.
Now that he has moved to Salida, Escapule said he is excited about portraying Colorado’s landscapes and wildlife and continuing his figurative work as well.
