Partnership for Community Action presented a free showing of the classic movie “White Christmas” Wednesday with some extra festive features: live music and dance performances and audience participation.
Promotional material described the show as “‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ meets Santa.”
Complimentary features included a lollipop tree, snacks and a guest appearance from Santa Claus.
Moviegoers had the option to purchase an Audience Participation Pack for $5. The packs included a festive necklace, holiday headgear, a five-song lyric sheet and snow. The snow was intended to be thrown toward the dancers on stage during the songs “Snow” and the closing rendition of “White Christmas.”
Mark Monroe and Jimmy Sellars hosted the show. This was the third year in a row they have screened “White Christmas” at Salida SteamPlant.
Monroe said he likes adding an interactive element because the movie is from 1954, and he thought certain elements seemed dated, so he wanted to modernize them.
Monroe said about eight volunteers performed in the cast, including members of SAZ Dance Theatre, Salida Starlettes and Salida Circus. Megan Lombardo accompanied the performance on piano and vocals. The cast rehearsed for the show for a week.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering in future performances should contact Monroe or Sellars at Sellars Project Space.
“We just want everyone to have all the fun that they can,” Monroe said. “If this doesn’t get you in the holiday spirit, then I don’t know what will.”
