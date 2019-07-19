Poncha Springs photographer Joe Beakey won the People’s Choice Award for his photograph “Fiery Aspens” in a show at 3rd Street Gallery, 59000 N. Colo. 69 in Westcliffe.
The show, “Your Land, My Land Show 2019,” is sponsored by Sangres Art Guild and features 32 artists, 10 different mediums and 66 pieces.
The show is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. More information can be found at sangresartguild.org/3rd-street-gallery/shows/2019/2019-july-show-prospectus/ or call 719-315-6045.
Beakey also has two photographs, “Cowboys’ Breaktime” and “Peace or War,” juried into the Spanish Peaks Art Council’s National Show, “Western Rendezvous,” in LaVeta and two black and white photographs, “Snow Shadows” and “Saguaro Shadows,” in the 16th annual Sunny Vista Regional Art Show in Colorado Springs.
