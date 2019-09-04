by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – All in all, Dierks Bentley had a pretty good Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, but the country music star did have to pay a citation for fishing without a license from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Kevin Madler, CPW district wildlife manager, who wrote Bentley the $139.50 citation, said his office received calls asking whether Bentley, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, had a permit to fish after seeing social media posts with the singer showing off brown trout caught in Cottonwood Creek.
Bentley was in town for his Seven Peaks music festival, which drew thousands of country music fans to Buena Vista over the weekend.
Madler searched the CPW database and not finding Bentley’s name, reached out, he said.
“Actually appreciate the ticket,” Bentley tweeted Monday. “Appreciate being treated like a regular person. Appreciate what @COParksWildlife does. I’ll be licensed up next time.”
Madler said Bentley was “100 percent a gentleman,” gracious in receiving the citation and appreciative of CPW’s work
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
