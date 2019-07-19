The Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. in Saguache, will host a three-part, one-night-only music and film event from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
The evening will open with a performance by Laura Goldhamer and music by Chimney Choir and will feature a screening of the documentary “The Right to Rest,” followed by a question-and-answer session with director Sarah Megyesy.
“The Right to Rest” provides an an “emotional, in-depth look” at a tiny-home village in Denver that has “created a sense of community and hope for individuals who used to live on the street or in homeless shelters,” a press release stated.
Laura Goldhamer is a folk songwriter, guitarist, old-time banjo player, stop-motion animator and instrument inventor, who merges traditional Americana with the avant-garde.
Chimney Choir combines folk harmonies, ambient electronics and swirling textures of rhythm and melody into a style of music that is not easy to define. Their performances often take on a theatrical quality.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students, military and seniors.
For more information on the theater and to purchase tickets, visit historicutetheatre.com or contact Heidi Wong at 720-233-7544 or info@historicutetheatre.com.
