Matthew Jacobi won’t be playing the lead role of Hamlet in the Salida High School drama team’s production that opens at 7 p.m. tonight, but the show will go on with assistant director Caitlin Schleicher taking over the role.
Performances are also at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium.
“Matthew has decided not to do the show,” director Devon Kasper said. “We wish he were here with us. He’s been a big part of our team. But we respect his choice to take care of himself. We’ll have a good show, and we hope people will come and support us.”
Tickets at the door cost $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The presentation of “Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark” at the Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache, scheduled for Nov. 23, has been canceled.
“We will recast the role of Hamlet with a student actor, and we still plan to take the one-act play to the ThesCon (Colorado Thespian Conference) competition in December,” Kasper said.
