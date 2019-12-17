More than 30 painters, potters, jewelers, photographers and other artists got together to sell some of their pieces at the first Winter Art Pop-Up Shop Saturday and Sunday at Salida SteamPlant.
“It’s been great for exposure,” local potter Dave Blakeslee said. “I’ve had good sales, and it’s been good in terms of connecting with people who live here.”
“It’s been fantastic,” artist Thordis Simonson said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting so many people and getting the word out about the (Museum of Authenticity).” She said the museum will open in a couple of months after spending seven years working on the building.
Bernice Strawn said she sold a bunch of her wood pieces at the pop-up shop, adding that she and her husband, Mel, participated in the event because they’re longtime supporters of the SteamPlant, which took a percentage of the sales.
All of the pieces at the pop-up shop were priced at less than $200, making them affordable Christmas options.
“It’s a way for people to buy Christmas gifts and support local artists,” said Michael Varnum, SteamPlant director.
With all of the different mediums offered at the event, it was a one-stop shop for art.
“It’s good to be able to have a wide variety of art expressions here,” Blakeslee said.
“With people driven to a central location, it makes it convenient for everyone,” said Ken Brandon, president of Salida Council for the Arts. “I think that’s why you see gallery owners here too.”
The artists also said they enjoyed each other’s company at the event.
“It’s been fun to mingle,” Blakeslee said. “I’ve had time to walk around and visit with other artists and develop some good relationships.”
“There’s great camaraderie among the vendors and a lot of mutual support,” Simonsen said. “There’s been a warm and enthusiastic reception all around.”
The pop-up shop was originally planned for the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, but it quickly outgrew the space.
At first, SteamPlant event coordinator Toni Carpenter said she contacted Patti Vincent to see if there would be any interest from artists in a pop-up shop. Within 48 hours, 18 artists had reached out to her. With all of the interest, the event was moved to the SteamPlant to accommodate more artists, while a second day was also added, making the shop a two-day event.
“It was her brainchild,” Brandon said, referring to Carpenter. “She did the legwork, got the volunteers and figured out how to make it work.”
“It was beautifully organized in a short period of time,” Simonsen said.
The artists also appreciated the SteamPlant’s venue.
“It’s good to be in the SteamPlant because everyone associates it with some form of creativity,” Blakeslee said.
