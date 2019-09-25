by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Cosmic Magnifico, an invitation to raise your vibration, is coming to Salida at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at A Church, 419 D St.
The musical offering will feature the sounds of cello, upright bass, harp, mini choir, ukulele, jaw harp, rattles, dun duns and Salidan Laura Porter on the piano.
Special guests Dango Rose of Elephant Revival and Xerephine Musica will also join Porter, doing a few solo pieces and then a few pieces together with her at the end.
Porter, who doesn’t perform live often, called the event a “wedding to myself” and “an offering to Salida for being such a beautiful town and nurturing my creativity.”
“Loving ourselves is the most important thing,” she said, adding that “I wanted to do something for this beautiful town that we should all be grateful to live in.”
She described her music as a mixture of jazz, blues and classical. “It’s my own take on it,” she said.
Her compositions are inspired by the situations of her life – less about identifying with stories and more about sharing a higher teaching, she said.
“My compositions follow the direction of the medicine wheel path,” Porter said. “I feel it’s important for us all to be spiritually fit to be a conscious creator.”
Porter will also do some improv on her piano at the show, going wherever the music takes her.
“The reason I’m doing this is because we spend so much time in lower vibrations that keep us from our life purpose,” she said. “Through an awakening process I went through, I realized how important it is to add value to others through our life purpose.”
Tickets are available locally for a suggested $5-$20 donation at Fun Street Family Arcade, In the Current Imports and online at Eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.