by Guinne Stropes
Mail Staff Writer
For the 11th consecutive year, the Riverside Arts & Music Festival will return to Salida from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue.
Festival organizer Danna Tullis said she came up with the idea 12 years ago while she was working with the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
“I realized the advantageousness of festivals that bring tourists into the area,” Tullis said.
She said the festival also brings an “awareness of the fine arts and culture to the community.”
The festival provides a way to meet artists and learn a little more about the kinds of work they do and what it takes to make art a profession.
This year, Riverside will host 70 artists and vendors, a “creative station” that will provide guided crafts, and a craft beer and wine garden.
“Salida is known as an arts community throughout Colorado, and I think this festival underscores that and really highlights it for the community,” Tullis said.
She now lives in Colorado Springs, and said her favorite part about the festival is visiting Salida and seeing her old friends.
The festival not only features fine arts, but also performance arts, with a lineup of musicians starting at noon Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“I think (attendees) will mostly enjoy the great live music we’ve brought from surrounding cities and the diverse collection of good art and good food,” Tullis said.
A band has not yet been announced for noon Saturday, but starting at 1:30 p.m. Steve Werges plays classic country, followed by acoustic guitarist Clyde Tullis at 3 p.m., folk group Ponder the Albatross at 4:30 p.m. and local musician AJ Fullerton at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s music kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with folk-Americana duo Doc & Kit, followed by Soda Blue at noon, Beans and Wheels at 1:30 p.m. and Cody Jeffreys at 3 p.m.
For more information about the festival, visit coloradoeventsandfestivals.com/Salida_Riverside_Fine%20Arts_Festival.html.
