The inaugural Salida Heritage Days, celebrating Salida’s rich history, are set for Sept. 27-29 with events scheduled throughout town.
Highlights of the weekend will include Friday night’s free kickoff party at The 146 Taphouse, 146 First St.
The party will feature the music of Bonnie Culpepper, an ongoing slide show of iconic 1900 Salida photos, a performance by The Starlettes burlesque group, costumed characters and other special presentations.
From 7-10 p.m. Bonnie Culpepper and Friends will perform a free concert and there will be a costume party with a contest and prizes. Patrons are encouraged to wear a costume from 1950s or earlier.
Featured on Sept. 28 is an evening at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50.
From 4-5 p.m. tours of the homestead will be offered, including the 1873 ranch house and grounds.
Cowboy appetizers and pie will be served from 5-6 p.m.
From 6-7:15 p.m. Bob Bovee will play a cowboy music concert featuring old-time favorites along with stories, history and folklore.
Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children. A limited number of tickets are available. For tickets visit flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjE3NTI=.
On Sept. 29 the Salida Heritage Days Family Picnic will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alpine Park. Period costumes are recommended.
Family-friendly activities include a seed-spitting contest, an old-fashioned laundry wash station, sack races, stick horse races, music and an apple cider press.
At noon, a baked pie contest will be held with judging in two categories: best tasting and prettiest.
To enter the baked pie contest, register at SHDPieContest@gmail.com by Sept. 22. Include name and category. Only one pie per category per person. All pies must be preregistered to be eligible.
Other events throughout the weekend include free admission to the Salida Museum and free tours of The Palace Hotel. For more information about Salida Heritage Days events, visit salidaheritagedays.com.
