by Andrea Newell
Times Correspondent
Soulful and poignant singer, songwriter and musician Lindsay Lou returns to Buena Vista with her mesmerizing voice at 9 p.m. Thursday for a night at The Lariat.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Lou was raised with a sense of community and has always been surrounded by music. Since then, she has honed those senses as well as her singing and guitar skills, even on national and international tours, and among bandmates Josh Rilko (mandolin, vocals) and PJ George (bass, vocals) and special guests.
Her music consists of “a flavor of Americana that has somehow made a niche for itself in the jam band scene without anyone taking 15-minute solos. Still there is some inherent sense of freedom and groove to it that just fits,” she said.
Lou’s fourth album, “Southland,” was released in April, bringing with it 10 “transformative and heart-wrenching” songs, including “Roll with Me,” “Go There Alone” and “The Voice.”
Over the past few months, she has released more new songs, such as “Keep On Going,” “The Great Defender” and “Ready.” Of the latter, Lou explained in a press release for her North American Summer 2019 Tour, “‘Ready’ is about coming out of the darkness of doubt into the jubilation of knowing love is within us and all around us.
“Living in that light is empowering, but in the haze of hate speech and the endless broadcasting of bad news it can be easy to lose sight. Reclamation of love and finding faith in the ebb and flow feels like Mother Nature breathing new life into barren branches after a long winter.”
Recently, her performances have been highlighted by Rolling Stone, stating, “the sheer beauty of Lou’s performance resides in her magnetic presence on stage, something amplified into the ether amid her status as a rapidly rising songwriter in an electric band.”
Lou was last seen in Buena Vista at this year’s Campout for the Cause, and she said she is thrilled to be back to perform again.
To her awaiting audience, she said, “I’ll be turning my own love for you into a warm, buttery blanket of sound. It’ll connect us like only music can. We’ll touch upon topics that either push the envelope of your consciousness or leave you feeling less alone.”
Tickets for the Thursday show are $10.
