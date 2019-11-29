Buena Vista is the site this year of a third performance of “Salida’s Next Last Waltz,” which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Now in its third year, “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” will bring together 32 Arkansas valley musicians to recreate the final concert of the legendary Canadian rock group The Band.
That show on Thanksgiving Day at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, immortalized in a film of the same name by Martin Scorsese, saw The Band playing not only its own songs but also acting as the backing band to a revolving cast of artists like Van Morrison, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.
After two years of selling out performances at Salida SteamPlant, 2019 will be the first year that the show plays in Buena Vista as well.
Tickets sold out for the SteamPlant shows on Wednesday and today.
The “First Last Waltz” in 2017 sold out in six days in Salida, while the 2018 event sold out in a matter of hours, according to The Mountain Mail.
Percussionists George A. Mossman and Trevor “Bones” Davis, guitarist Chris Nasca, guitarist Stew Pappenfort, bassist Aaron Robbins, trumpeter Kerry Walsh, Ernie Hatfield, Shawn Waggoner, Chris Hudson, percussionist Tami Sheppard, Duke Sheppard, fiddler Andrea Coen, Matthew Coen, Peter Mossman, Cary Nall, T.J. Hittle, Deke Rushton, Jimmy Luchetta, percussionist Oso Blanco, André Wilkins, Mark Hanson, Bonnie Culpepper, Mont Brown, Alex Johnstone, Ruth Hein, Mark Minor, Brother Rob, Cary Hallet, Andrea Mossman, Krista Jarvis and Lindsay Sutton-Stephens have been announced as the show’s 2019 cast.
Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show at Ivyballroom.com.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.