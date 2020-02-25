Cody Oldham, a 15-year-old wildlife and landscape painter from Florrisant, will show his work at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave., throughout March, beginning with an opening reception at 5 p.m. March 6.
He has been painting since he was 11 years old and says there is nothing else he would rather do.
Living in the mountains of Colorado, Oldham is surrounded by landscapes that inspire him – everything from a leaf on a tree to a dramatic mountain scene motivates him in different ways.
Animals are another favorite subject.
“Every time I look at an animal’s face and into its eyes, I think of a new idea for a painting,” he said.
He paints for hours every day either in his studio or en plein air.
“Some paintings come out better than others, but I know that not every painting is going to be a masterpiece,” Oldham said. “I’m always pushing myself harder and trying new things. Experimentation is learning.”
He lists Robert Bateman, James Gurney, Andrew Tischler and Norman Rockwell among his mentors and heroes. All of those artists have helped him progress in his painting and his career.
“My father is also an artist and a huge influence,” he said. “He helps me fine-tune many aspects of my paintings.”
The upcoming show is Oldham’s second in Salida. The first was March 20, 2019, and it was his first one-man show.
“That was a huge step forward in my career,” he said. “Selling my works at that show was a real confidence builder and has motivated me to grow my business.
“I’m thrilled to be back at the SteamPlant. Salida is a home away from home for my family and me. The folks at the SteamPlant are truly a joy to work with. I’m excited for opening night.”
