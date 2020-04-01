With local organizations and businesses converting to virtual mediums to maintain daily operations as much as possible, Salida SteamPlant is following suit by offering individual virtual cinema screenings.
Patrick O’Brien, SteamPlant arts and culture supervisor, said because the facility is not a traditional theater, they have had to reach out to their regular film distributors to organize one-off showings. They have not established a consistent series of virtual screenings yet.
Currently, the SteamPlant is offering “The Whistlers” for online on demand streaming. All tickets are $12.
Until Thursday, net proceeds from tickets sold will go to the SteamPlant film programming budget from Magnolia Pictures, the distributor of “The Whistlers.” After Friday, the SteamPlant will receive a split of the generated revenue.
O’Brien said after purchase, the film is available to watch for 30 days. Once the film begins, customers have 72 hours to finish it. The screening can be accessed at magnoliapictures.com/salida-thewhistlers.
Earlier this week, the SteamPlant hosted a free live broadcast of “Vincent van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing” on their Facebook page.
The broadcast featured a specially filmed introduction from film executive producer Phil Grabsky, who was also answering questions and feedback in real time throughout the film.
O’Brien said the overall reaction from the Salida film community was positive.
“Storytelling and what we take from it, provides a platform to entertain, educate and inspire audiences regardless of medium,” O’Brien said. “[Art and culture] keeps communities vital and connected.”
O’Brien said the best way to receive updates regarding virtual cinema screenings is to follow the SteamPlant on Facebook, check salidasteamplant.com, or subscribe to their email newsletter.
