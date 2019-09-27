The Monarch Quilters will host their first outdoor quilt festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Poncha Springs Town Hall and Chipeta Park, 330 Burnett Ave.
A few of the quilts will be displayed inside while the rest will be hanging outside.
“We just wanted to try it out and see how it goes,” Monarch Quilters member Jodi Poole said about the outdoor event. “We would love for people to come and see the quilts.”
Poole noted that a few other events are also going on the same weekend, like Salida Heritage Days and the Salida Studio Tour, but she thought the quilt show fit in and complemented them.
Poole said she hopes about 100 quilts will be displayed at the festival. Some of the quilts will also be for sale.
“Several members from the group have quilts they want to put in, so I’m excited about that,” Poole said. “We just want to show the quilts; it’s real simple this year.”
“It’s a great group of women, and they do a lot of creative things,” member Ruth Lander said. “It’s worth coming out to see.”
The festival is free to attend so everyone can check out the quilts. The group will also accept donations if people choose.
In the past, the group has held an indoor show about every other year. Unlike those shows, the outdoor festival won’t be judged, at least not this year.
The group is just interested in trying out the new venue, showing some of their work and seeing how their first outdoor event goes.
“Everything about the location is good,” Lander said.
