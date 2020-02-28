Chaffee Arts announced Teresa Booth Brown will be the judge for the Open Awards Art Show May 1-10 at the Heritage Museum in Buena Vista.
Booth Brown is an artist and teacher best known for her use of collage in oil painting, mixed-media drawings and printmaking.
Strong color, abstracted imagery and architectural geometry distinguish her work.
She studied at Reed College, the Museum Art School and Bennington College and continues a teaching tradition that helps artists to identify and develop unique and individual directions in their own work.
She is the artist programs coordinator for the Aspen Art Museum, teaches at the Pitkin County Jail and is summer faculty at La Napoule Art Foundation in France.
She was the interim director of Painting, Drawing and Printmaking at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in 2017. She has juried the Four Rivers Biennial in Aspen and Elswhere Studios Alumni Show in Paonia. She was also invited to jury the Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver.
Booth Brown has been awarded residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, the Ucross Foundation, the American Academy in Rome, the Campo Artist Colony in Uruguay and La Napoule Art Foundation.
She is the 2019-20 recipient of the Marion International Fellowship Grant.
The Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show will be calling for online artist submissions starting March 16. The show awards over $3,000 in artist prizes covering 14 categories.
Visit the Chaffee Arts website for more information at chaffeearts.com
Chaffee Arts is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985 to engage and celebrate artists in our community. We serve members throughout Chaffee County and are based in Buena Vista.
