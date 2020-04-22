Two young music students are recipients of scholarships thanks to a grant from Salida Aspen Concerts and matching funds from CBC Studio.
Cathryn Bishop Campbell, owner of CBC Studio, received the $200 grant from Salida Aspen Concerts and said she decided to match the amount because of their shared passion for introducing children to music and the great fun in participating in music.
“In essence we’re teaching the future,” she said.
Jimmy Criswell, a third-grader at Longfellow Elementary School and a voice student at CBC Studio, received one of the first two scholarships, and Elise Bosanko, a freshman at Salida High School taking piano lessons, received the other.
“I will also offer one scholarship each to Salida Middle School and High School,” Campbell said.
She offered her thanks to Salida Aspen Concerts for the scholarship, saying, “All of this is made possible by the shared vision of Salida Aspen Concerts and CBC studios.”
Anyone interested in forthcoming scholarship programs can email her at bishopcathryn933@gmail.com or phone 719-930-2984.
