Art for the Sangres, a fine art sale and reception hosted by the San Isabel Land Protection Trust, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at A Painted View Ranch just outside Westcliffe.
The event is the land trust’s largest fundraiser, according to a press release. Forty percent of every purchase supports the trust, which has protected nearly 41,000 acres of working ranches, agricultural and forest lands, water resources, wildlife habitat and open spaces in Pueblo, Fremont, Custer and Huerfano counties.
The show features 23 artists from across the region, with work including oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, pencil drawing, photography, pyrography, paper sculpture, scratchboard, bronze sculpture, fine jewelry and woodturning.
This year’s featured artist is Shane Dimmick of Westcliffe. For more about the artists, visit artforthesangres.com.
Sponsorships and tickets can be purchased at artforthesangres.com. Sponsorships start at $200. Sponsors at the $500 level and above are invited to the artist and sponsor gala today and get a first opportunity to purchase artwork.
Tickets for the Saturday sale and reception are $60 at the door. The public is invited to preview the art during free open admission from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
San Isabel Land Protection Trust is a nationally accredited nonprofit conservation organization. To learn more, visit sanisabel.org.
