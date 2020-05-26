by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Twenty-five Salida Middle School seventh-graders will have their poetry published by Creative Communication, a publisher of student writing.
SMS was recognized as an “honor school” by the publishing company and received a “Poetic Achievement Award” for having a large number of entries accepted for publication.
Teacher Jacque Fisher said the poems could be on any topic and were limited to 21 lines.
“Creative Communication publishes approximately 50 percent of the submissions they receive, so having one’s writing accepted is truly an honor,” she said.
“Being published at 12 and 13 years of age is exciting and provides real encouragement to students who dream of becoming authors.”
The seventh-graders whose work will be published are: Keygan Rohrich, Kaelin Martellaro, Athena Smith, Clover Grindle, Hudson Fisher, Ben Devenport, Quin Lewis, Reese Daugherty, Raeann Shively, Zeke Wilcox;
Olive Ritchie, Kason Westphal, Meygan Mayfield, Megan Devenport, Kasey Glaser, Macy Matthews, CeCe Lengerich, Jelena Garza, Zac Cates, Nathan Fredette, Ryan Osness, Danielle Morgan, Ruby Mossman, Ethan Fast and Lily Hersch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.