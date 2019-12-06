The Colorado Department of Agriculture will accept entries until Dec. 31 for its 22nd annual photography contest.
All entries must relate to Colorado agriculture in some way, and the department encourages entries representing all types of agricultural enterprises, scenes and people, a press release stated.
Both amateur and professional photographers may enter. However, professionals – those earning more than 50 percent of their annual income from photography – may only enter agriculture-related photographs in the Open Professional category.
Prizes will be awarded in six subject areas: Crops, Livestock, People, Open Professional, Urban Agriculture and Ag from Above. Other awards and honorable mentions may be awarded as determined by judges.
From the category winners, a grand prize will be awarded to the photograph that best portrays the spirit of Colorado agriculture.
The grand prize is $150, and category winners will each receive a Colorado agriculture prize pack.
All images must have been photographed in Colorado during the 2019 calendar year.
Entrants may submit up to three photos using the official entry form, which is available at coloradoagriculture.com.
All entries must be digital and submitted by email to Wendy.White@state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.