Chaffee Arts is collaborating with the Buena Vista Recreation Department to offer free art classes this fall for middle school students, with topics including fabric art, collage and newspaper weaving.
All classes will be in the Aspen Room at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., a press release stated.
Marika Guthrie will lead a class on fabric art from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 29. Kids will use fabric and adhesives to create colorful landscapes on wood.
Russ Schnutts will teach abstract art collage from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20. Kids will paint using acrylic, newspaper, magazines or oil pens to create an abstract/collage.
Denise Mullen will teach the newspaper weave class from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17. Students will weave strips of newspaper and colored patterned paper to form a design for a scenic or abstract collage.
The free art classes for middle school students are made possible by a grant from Operation RoundUp, a fundraising program created by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association in which its customers volunteer to round their monthly bill up to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going to community nonprofit groups.
Classes are limited in size, and students should register with Buena Vista Recreation Department at buenavistarec.com.
