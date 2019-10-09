Dr. Arri Eisen, professor of science and society at Emory University, will speak on “Biology and Buddhism: What I’ve Learned About Life During a Decade Teaching Science to the Dalai Lama’s Monks and Nuns” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lecture is free to the public, and refreshments will be served.
The Dalai Lama invited Emory University to shape and lead the first significant change to his monastics’ academic curriculum in six centuries, according to a press release.
Eisen earned degrees from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and University of Washington-Seattle. He has been teaching in biology, interdisciplinary studies and the Center for Ethics at Emory for nearly three decades.
Eisen estimates he has taught more than 4,000 students in his career thus far and remembers the names of nearly 1,000.
He has been involved in the Emory Tibet Science Initiative since its inception and will discuss unexpected insights gained in the project in relation to science and religion, teaching across cultures and the process of thinking about and doing science in general.
Eisen is the author, with Yungdrung Konchok, of “The Enlightened Gene: Biology, Buddhism and the Convergence That Explains the World” (ForeEdge 2017). Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing by Eisen at the lecture.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 17th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information, visit collegiatepeaksforum.org.
