by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida WineFest returns for its eighth annual celebration of spirits from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park.
This year’s festival will feature 12 Colorado wineries, along with two Colorado cider companies, a meadery and the state’s only sake brewery.
“Originally, people wanted something to do for the Labor Day weekend,” Lori Roberts, executive director of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, said. “We were looking for something like our Brewers Rendezvous, bringing in Colorado companies, work on pairing wines with different foods and other options.”
The wineries included this year are Alfred Eames Cellars, Aspen Park Cellars, Cottonwood Cellars, Fox Fire Farm, Avanti Winery, Garrett Estates Cellars, Bad Bitches Cellars, Mountain View Winery, Sette Dolori Winery, Vino Passarelli, Vino Salida and Mountain Spirit Winery.
Apple Valley Cider, Wild Cider, Black Forest Meadery and Colorado Sake Co. will also participate, along with several wine distributors offering out-of-state and international wines.
Also on hand will be food vendors, artists and jewelry makers, bakers, cheese and oil vendors, clothing and candle sellers.
Live music will also be played at the park.
Dogs are not allowed in Riverside Park.
Admission to Salida WineFest costs $25, which includes a commemorative wineglass, a four-bottle tote and unlimited tastings. Admission to the park for designated drivers is $5.
