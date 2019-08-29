A free event featuring a screening of award-winning documentary film “Wild Hope” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
In addition to the film screening, the event will include an opportunity to meet executive producer Suez Jacobson, free hors d’oeuvres, a presentation about threatened local public lands and a cash bar.
“Wild Hope” tells the story of humans’ deep connection to the natural world, “a connection that has the power to change how we think and act in a world needing our care,” according to a press release.
After the film, Colorado nonprofit group Wild Connections will provide a brief presentation about local wildlands for which the Bureau of Land Management is proposing to eliminate protections. The proposal is spelled out in the BLM’s draft of the Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan, for which the BLM is currently accepting public comments.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the BLM’s proposals, write comments to be submitted to the BLM and sign up to receive more information.
The event is sponsored by Wild Connections, Friends of Browns Canyon, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 350 Central Colorado, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Sierra Club and Colorado Headwaters.
