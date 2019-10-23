Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild will meet Nov. 1 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting and program will start at 10 a.m.
Guild member and award-winning fiber artist Carolyn Nelson will present the program and show examples of her work.
Nelson works with hand stitching on hand-dyed backgrounds overlaid with silk threads that are also hand-dyed, according to a press release. One of her intricate pieces may have thousands of individual stitches that use subtle colorings to gain depth.
Her work can be seen at carolynnelsonart.com.
Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild is an educational guild promoting and educating on fiber arts with classes, programs and exhibitions. Among its projects is the annual Wearable Art Brunch and Fashion Show in October.
Annual membership is $35, and monthly meetings take place from September through June.
For more information, visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org
