Poncha Springs artist Judy Sprague is the featured artist at Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St., with a reception slated for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
More than 50 of Sprague’s original paintings and drawings are on display through Sept. 30. The work is for sale, and a percentage of all art sales during August will be donated to the Central Colorado Conservancy.
“I am happy to donate a portion of my sales to the Central Colorado Conservancy,” Sprague said. “I am a member of Artists for Conservation and totally believe in the work of the conservancy in its commitment to conserve our region’s land, water and wildlife.”
Sprague works in three mediums: oil, pastel and ink.
“Viewers of my work comment that it looks like painting from three different artists because my subjects and styles are so different from each other,” she said.
“My ink drawings are often of old buildings of western Colorado (barns, covered wagons, churches, schoolhouses) where I have lived most of my life.
“For years I painted commissioned portraits in pastel, but now I enjoy painting colorful impressionistic paintings. I love the color and energy in Native American dancers paintings and the freedom of abstract paintings.
“I’m currently starting a series of ‘Poppies’ paintings. Some will be in pastel, others in oil. I believe I’ll have the first one ready for the reception on Aug. 2.”
Sprague moved to this area two years ago and has exhibited in the Valley Visions and Chaffee Arts annual shows. This is her first major Salida-area exhibition.
She works full-time with her art, spending more than 40 “happy” hours a week painting in her studio, and she said her art has been accepted into 34 juried national fine art exhibitions since she retired from education in 2002.
She has worked in secondary schools and higher education, has a bachelor’s degree in art and education, a master’s in counseling and has done postgraduate work in psychology.
“It is wonderful that Bill and Beth Lockett of Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty offer their beautiful facility to artists to exhibit their work and to provide such a lovely reception,” Sprague said. “I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to show my work to Salida.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.