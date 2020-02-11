The Salida Council for the Arts announced it will accept applications for William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships until April 1.
The council created the scholarship program to memorialize contributions the late William Boddy made to the Salida community, according to a press release.
Recipients for this round will be announced at the May 14 Creative Mixer at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery.
The council awards the scholarships biannually to artists, musicians, performers and/or craftspeople who want to teach art, music, drama or restoration classes or workshops for the community.
Council officials said the goal is to share the creative spirit with as many people as possible.
To apply for a scholarship, visit salidacouncilforthearts.org/scholarships-grants, or for more information call Ken Brandon at 719-539-7443.
