The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Central Colorado Conservancy will present their annual Mountainfilm on Tour film festival Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville.
Each night has a unique lineup of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride. Movies do not repeat at any location.
Shows in each city kick off at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The film festival arrives in Salida Thursday at A Church, 419 D St. On Friday, films will be shown in Buena Vista at the Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Saturday’s films in Leadville will be at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St.
Mountainfilm on Tour is a smaller, traveling version of the larger festival, held every Memorial Day in Telluride. Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues.
The festival also brings together world-class athletes, change-makers and visionary artists for a multidimensional celebration of indomitable spirit.
The Salida screenings last 130 minutes with 10 films, including “Photo Vagabond,” “Women in Fire” and “The Mystery of Now.”
“Women on Fire” is timely, considering the recent Decker Fire, as it explores the role of women firefighters in a traditionally male profession.
“The Mystery of Now” explores the San Carlos Reservation in southeast Arizona, historically known by the dubious nickname of “Hell’s Forty Acres.” Today, though, pride, creativity and expression are vibrant among its young people, much of it because of the unifying force of Apache Skateboards.
The Buena Vista screenings last 133 minutes with nine films, including “Life of Pie,” directed by Ben Knight, who lives in Howard. Knight will be on hand, only at the Buena Vista event, for a question-and-answer session about his film, which explores the biking community in the Western Slope city of Fruita.
Also showing is “Akuna,” which follows Will Robinson as he travels the Appalachian Trail as part of his recovery from injuries and PTSD suffered in Iraq.
Knight was first inspired to make documentaries as a young man working behind the projector at Mountainfilm. He’s gone on to become one of the festival’s most celebrated filmmakers, equally loved for his gorgeous cinematography and his irreverent sense of humor.
The showings in Leadville are 128 minutes with 13 films. Just in time for the snow season are films such as “The Brotherhood of Skiing,” “Cracking Ice Ceilings,” “All In: Alaska Heli Skiing Segment” and “Ikigai: The Shin Biyajima Story.”
Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour at all three locations are on sale now at the GARNA office, 209 E. Third St. in Salida, or online at garna.org. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at each venue.
The cost for each show is $12-$20 per adult and $5 per child, age 18 and younger.
