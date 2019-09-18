by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The annual Salida Bike Fest will take place Thursday through Sunday.
The bike festival will include races, group rides, parades and a ride down the Monarch Crest Trail.
The activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the women’s group ride sponsored by Absolute Bikes. The no-drop ride will last about an hour and begin at the caboose in the North F Street parking lot.
Friday the Soulride returns with an added costume contest to be judged by Oveja Negra. Beginning at 6 p.m., bikers will pedal through Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, then head downtown to visit the four bike-related shops in town, Oveja Negra, Absolute Bikes, SubCulture Cyclery and Salida Bike Co., and return to Soulcraft for a free drink. Reggae band Indubious will perform at Soulcraft, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday will be the busiest day of the festival, starting with the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race at 9 a.m., two hours earlier than it started in the past. The 25.42-mile race with more than 3,000 feet of climbing will begin downtown and eventually climb up Bear Creek to reach the Rainbow Trail and then descend in the Methodist Mountain Trail System.
After the race, SubCulture Cyclery will sponsor prizes and a meal.
Kids’ bike decorating will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Park. The decorations will be provided, so kids just need to take their bikes and creativity. A parade will take place after the bikes are decorated.
A history tour bike ride sponsored by Absolute Bikes will take place at 4 p.m., and that evening a bike travelogue will be offered in the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
Sunday the bike festival will culminate with the 21st annual Monarch Crest Crank. Participants will get shuttled up to the trailhead of the Monarch Crest Trail, then have a guide help them make their way down one of the best mountain bike rides around, followed by an after-party in Riverside Park. The event is a benefit for The Alliance, helping victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
For more information about the festival and to register for events, visit SalidaBikeFest.com.
